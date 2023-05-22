Woman killed after walking into traffic on I-75 North in Cobb

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-75 ahead of daybreak Sunday, according to Cobb County police.
Just before 5 a.m., police said the woman walked into the travel lanes from the shoulder just past Windy Hill Road and was hit by a black Toyota Corolla Cross. Rebecca D. Poole, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
Credit: Facebook photo
