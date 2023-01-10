Woman in critical condition after shooting at Old Fourth Ward apartment building

In 2021, the apartment complex was at the center of a lawsuit following the death of JauMarcus McFarland, an 18-year-old football player who was killed when an elevator collapsed in the building where he and many team members lived, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

McFarland, who was from Missouri and played football at Champion Prep Academy, was among a group of players who boarded the elevator in September of that year. The elevator doors opened on the third floor while it was in a “slow decline mode,” according to an accident report. Three players were able to jump off, and McFarland followed, but became pinned as the elevator descended halfway below the third-floor level.

Following the incident, the complex received a $5,000 citation, the maximum fine possible for failing to notify the state’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety of an accident that resulted in death.