Woman in critical condition after shooting at Old Fourth Ward apartment building

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at an Old Fourth Ward apartment building Monday night, according to police.
Atlanta officers responded to 444 Highland Avenue, near its intersection with Boulevard, around 11:15 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe the woman had an argument with a man just prior to the shooting, according to the statement.
The building where the shooting occurred also houses multiple businesses, including an escape room, a beauty salon and a spa. Police did not say if the woman lived in the apartments, was a customer or was just passing by. It was not clear if the shooting took place indoors or outside.
No other details have been released.
In 2021, the apartment complex was at the center of a lawsuit following the death of JauMarcus McFarland, an 18-year-old football player who was killed when an elevator collapsed in the building where he and many team members lived, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
McFarland, who was from Missouri and played football at Champion Prep Academy, was among a group of players who boarded the elevator in September of that year. The elevator doors opened on the third floor while it was in a “slow decline mode,” according to an accident report. Three players were able to jump off, and McFarland followed, but became pinned as the elevator descended halfway below the third-floor level.
Following the incident, the complex received a $5,000 citation, the maximum fine possible for failing to notify the state’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety of an accident that resulted in death.
