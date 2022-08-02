Woman gunned down by neighbor on front porch of Morrow apartment, cops say

Bellamy’s wife, Shantè Bellamy, told Channel 2 Action News that she was heartbroken when she found out her partner was gone.

“I just broke down because I lost my best friend,” she said. “Losing someone is not the best feeling at all.”

Shantè Bellamy wrote in a GoFundMe campaign that her wife was battling cancer and starting to heal.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Morrow police at 770-961-4006.