Woman gunned down by neighbor on front porch of Morrow apartment, cops say

A quarrel between neighbors turned deadly Thursday after a woman was shot and killed outside her Morrow apartment, police said.
Officers were called to The Bloom at Morrow Apartments in the 6200 block of North Lee Street just after 7 p.m. after the suspected shooter, 37-year-old Jamilah Iman Garcia Lopez, called 911, Morrow police interim Chief David Snively said. At the scene, Snively said police found Juskesia “Jae” Bellamy, 41, on her front porch dead from several gunshots.
Lopez, who is charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, was Bellamy’s next-door neighbor, Snively said. She remains in the Clayton County Jail.
The investigation revealed that Lopez and Bellamy had been involved in an ongoing dispute, but Snively did not say what they were fighting about. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses to determine what exactly led up to the shooting.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Bellamy’s wife, Shantè Bellamy, told Channel 2 Action News that she was heartbroken when she found out her partner was gone.
“I just broke down because I lost my best friend,” she said. “Losing someone is not the best feeling at all.”
Shantè Bellamy wrote in a GoFundMe campaign that her wife was battling cancer and starting to heal.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Morrow police at 770-961-4006.
