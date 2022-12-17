ajc logo
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was detained Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside the vehicle he was driving in Union City, police said.

The woman was found inside a black sedan along the 5000 Block of Roosevelt Highway at about 10:40 a.m. after a 911 call brought officers to the area, Union City police spokesman Officer Jerome Turner said. The woman, whose name was not released, appeared to be unresponsive and was later pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel, Turner added.

A man, identified by police as the driver of the vehicle, was inside a store at the time officers arrived. He was detained, but Turner did not say if he had been charged in the woman’s death. His name was not released.

The cause of death has not been released. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the police department criminal investigations division both responded to the scene.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

