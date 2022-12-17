Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained

The woman was found inside a black sedan along the 5000 Block of Roosevelt Highway at about 10:40 a.m. after a 911 call brought officers to the area, Union City police spokesman Officer Jerome Turner said. The woman, whose name was not released, appeared to be unresponsive and was later pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel, Turner added.

A man, identified by police as the driver of the vehicle, was inside a store at the time officers arrived. He was detained, but Turner did not say if he had been charged in the woman’s death. His name was not released.