Woman escapes Gwinnett apartment blaze after being awakened by firefighters

“It’s scary to wake up not knowing what’s going on,” she said. “(I’m) shaking. A little scared. I want to cry.”

McGiboney said the American Red Cross of Georgia will provide assistance to the displaced residents.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

About an hour later, Gwinnett crews were called to an unrelated fire at a Moe’s Southwest Grill about 2½ miles away on Stone Mountain Highway.

When firefighters arrived at the restaurant, they found smoke exiting from the roof, McGiboney said. The fire was located in the kitchen area, and crews were able to put it out quickly. The restaurant’s extinguishment system had kept the fire under control until firefighters arrived, he added.

Eight surrounding businesses were evacuated, but the fire was isolated to Moe’s, McGiboney said.

“This being fire safety month, we want to remind everybody to make sure not only that you’re practicing fire safety in the home, but also that you’re training your business workers in fire safety,” McGiboney said.