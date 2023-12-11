Woman dead, 2 family members injured after fire engulfs Coweta home

Flanagan said two family members, both men, had tried to get the woman out of the fire but couldn’t due to the intense heat and smoke. Firefighters eventually knocked down the fire and were able to reach the victim.

“Unfortunately with that much fire at the time, it was unable for the victim to be rescued,” Flanagan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

County Coroner Richard Hawk said he was waiting to release the woman’s identity.

During the rescue operation, crews were able to get the two men out safely. They were taken to separate Atlanta-area hospitals and their conditions are unclear at this time.

Officials at first believed the fire started in the front of the home near where the woman was found dead, but Flanagan said it likely originated toward the middle of the residence. A cause has not been determined.

“Nothing seems to be suspicious at this time, but at the same time, we do our due diligence and work together to get as many facts as possible,” he added.

The chief noted that the frequency of fires typically increases as temperatures drop. He urged residents to be safe while using candles, heaters and fireplaces and while cooking during the holidays.

“That plays a role in contributing to our increase in fires during this time of year,” Flanagan said. “We do obviously encourage people to be safe.”