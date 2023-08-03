BreakingNews
Woman critically injured after fire ravages DeKalb apartments; 19 displaced

54 minutes ago
A massive fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex left one woman seriously injured and displaced 19 late Wednesday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at the Landing at Pleasantdale Apartments on Meadowglenn Village Lane, fire officials told Channel 2. Heavy flames were coming from the building, which neighbors said was already halfway engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

DeKalb fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels told the news station that several people had already escaped by jumping from a second-story balcony. The woman who was injured had received burns to over 30% of her body and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Channel 2 reported.

In the moments before fire crews arrived, neighbors banged on doors and yelled for others to get out, they told the news station.

“The dog was barking; the patio door was open; I came out and saw the big flame. I was yelling there’s a fire, there’s a fire,” resident Al Devoe told Channel 2. “It was terrifying. It was blazing.”

Another neighbor, Rufus Rivers III, said he heard the commotion and looked out his window only to see an orange glow. He and another neighbor grabbed their fire extinguishers and tried to put out the flames but it was too much.

Fire officials said the fire started in the breezeway of the building but did not share details about what may have caused it.

