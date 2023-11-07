BreakingNews
Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy

Woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter in DeKalb neighbor’s death

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By
31 minutes ago
X

A woman was convicted Friday in the 2019 fatal shooting of her neighbor at a home in DeKalb County, officials said.

Aziza El-Shair was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Derrick Pharr, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office said. The 41-year-old was also facing a charge of malice murder, but court records show that she was found not guilty.

On May 29, 2019, police officers said they responded to a home on Weslock Circle near Gresham Park and found Pharr shot in the stomach and lying in the front yard. Three people attempting to help the 33-year-old identified El-Shair as the shooter.

El-Shair was sitting inside a Dodge Journey parked on the street waiting for police to take her into custody at the time, according to DA spokeswoman Claire Chaffins.

Officials said they discovered that before the shooting occurred, El-Shair’s then-husband went to Pharr’s parents’ house because he thought Pharr had stolen his gun. The husband told a relative there that Pharr needed to come to his house, which was just down the road.

ExploreWoman arrested in deadly DeKalb County shooting

Pharr arrived at the house shortly after but El-Shair, who was pulling up to the home in her car, became angry that Pharr was there. Chaffins said El-Shair grabbed her gun, fired a shot into the air and demanded that Pharr leave.

He left the property and drove to his parents’ home, but noticed that El-Shair had followed him, authorities stated. As Pharr got out of his car, officials said El-Shair fired multiple shots at him, striking him once. Pharr fired back and missed, according to Chaffins.

Witnesses told law enforcement that El-Shair put several shell casings into a nearby storm drain before driving around the block and returning to the scene.

Sentencing has not been scheduled in the case.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Houston County District Attorney's office

Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy
58m ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
1h ago

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash
2h ago

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
Election Day 2023: Voters head to the polls
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

UPDATE
Clayton brothers get life in prison after Brookhaven armed robberies
44m ago
Tow truck driver injured in shooting near Georgia Gwinnett College
1h ago
‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
20h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top