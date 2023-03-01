Woman arrested in fatal DeKalb crash that killed mother of 3

A woman was arrested Wednesday after a car crash that killed a mother of three in DeKalb County, the sheriff’s office said.
Sasha Dinnall, 36, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, speeding, reckless driving and driving the wrong way, officials said. She was taken into custody at a Lithonia residence and remains at the DeKalb jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office said Dinnall is accused of driving at a speed double the posted limit in a residential area and did not have car insurance or active registration when the wreck happened. The incident occurred Sept. 7 along Hillandale Drive.
The crash resulted in the death of 32-year-old Brionna Shanae Johnson of Loganville, officials said.
According to a GoFundMe campaign raising funds to help the victim’s children, Johnson had purchased a home just three weeks prior to the wreck and was an advocate for sickle cell anemia, a disorder that impacted her son.
“She was a vibrant, loving, giving soul,” the GoFundMe states. “She loved helping the community and anyone in general.”
