Woman arrested in fatal DeKalb crash that killed mother of 3

Sasha Dinnall, 36, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, speeding, reckless driving and driving the wrong way, officials said. She was taken into custody at a Lithonia residence and remains at the DeKalb jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said Dinnall is accused of driving at a speed double the posted limit in a residential area and did not have car insurance or active registration when the wreck happened. The incident occurred Sept. 7 along Hillandale Drive.