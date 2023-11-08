Woman arrested after fight escalates to fatal shooting outside Marietta home

Kiyanna Brito, 28, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the Saturday incident that resulted in the death of Tyeshia Price, 36, according to law enforcement. Brito is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond.

The shooting began as an argument between the two women at a home in the 300 block of Roosevelt Circle, which is less than a mile from the Marietta Square. Officials said several people were gathered outside the home when the fight began.

At some point, police said Price punched Brito in the face. The argument continued escalating, and at about 8 p.m., Brito took out a pistol and shot Price in the neck, leading to her death, officials said.

Police did not say why the two were fighting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.