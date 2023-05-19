While serving family violence warrant, DeKalb deputies make 14 other arrests

Sheriff’s deputies had been searching for 29-year-old Jaquavieus Deonte King for a month. He is accused of punching the mother of his child in the face during an argument April 11 at their Lithonia home, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.

A warrant charging King with battery family violence was served as part of a three-day operation by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Process Unit to arrest domestic violence suspects. While deputies were taking King into custody, Williams said they found 14 others inside the residence. There were also several firearms, small plastic bags, scales and a large grocery bag containing marijuana, according to officials.