While serving family violence warrant, DeKalb deputies make 14 other arrests

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

The arrest of a man wanted on family violence charges in DeKalb County led to the arrest of 14 others who were with him Tuesday, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies had been searching for 29-year-old Jaquavieus Deonte King for a month. He is accused of punching the mother of his child in the face during an argument April 11 at their Lithonia home, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.

A warrant charging King with battery family violence was served as part of a three-day operation by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Process Unit to arrest domestic violence suspects. While deputies were taking King into custody, Williams said they found 14 others inside the residence. There were also several firearms, small plastic bags, scales and a large grocery bag containing marijuana, according to officials.

King now faces additional charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The others inside the home were also arrested and are facing non-domestic violence charges. Williams did not provide their names or say what charges they are facing.

As part of the operation, Williams said the sheriff’s office made 11 other domestic violence arrests, four of which were felonies. Officials also served eight temporary protection orders.

“Locating and arresting domestic violence offenders presents many dangers for our deputies, yet it is a vital task,” Sheriff Melody Maddox said.

King was released from the DeKalb jail Friday on bond.

