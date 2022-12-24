West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police.
At 9:09 pm, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the fatal shooting. No further details have been released by Atlanta police.
