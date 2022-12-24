ajc logo
X

West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By Staff reports
1 hour ago

A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police.

At 9:09 pm, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the fatal shooting. No further details have been released by Atlanta police.

About the Author

Staff reports
Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
19h ago

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
15h ago

Credit: City of Marietta

First female Marietta police officer blazed the trail for others to follow
4h ago

Credit: City of Marietta

First female Marietta police officer blazed the trail for others to follow
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Marietta

First female Marietta police officer blazed the trail for others to follow
4h ago
4-year-old boy shot in foot at DeKalb apartment complex
13h ago
GBI: Man strikes Cartersville officer with SUV during arrest
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top