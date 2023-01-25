WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Heavy rain coming down this morning, but won’t last all day

The “severe” classification comes when a thunderstorm contains one or more of the following: hail that is one inch or greater, wind gusts reaching over 57 mph or a tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In anticipation of the storms, Griffin-Spalding County schools are operating on a three-hour delay, meaning no students should be waiting for a school bus before 9 a.m., the school district said in a statement.

“Due to the recency of severe weather and the instability of debris from the previous storms, we are exercising an abundance of caution,” the statement read.

School districts in Henry, Meriwether and Pickens counties are on a two-hour delay.

Rain, at least the steadier downpours, will be wrapping up for most of the area by mid-morning. A few showers will linger through the afternoon.

The main threat with this system is the wind. A wind advisory is in effect for much of the area until midnight, as gusts could reach between 20 and 40 mph and up to 50 mph in higher elevations.

“That could bring down some tree limbs cause of power outages through this morning,” Monahan said.

Temperatures will warm up later this morning as the rain starts to die down, reaching the mid-50s to 60 degrees, but they’ll start to fall again as the cold front that is behind the rain starts to set in overnight.

Thursday and Friday will be much cooler, with highs expected to top out in the upper 40s. The next chance of rain will come on Sunday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

