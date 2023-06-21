BreakingNews
Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
‘We can save this community,’ Fulton County DA says

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has indicted over 3,000 cases this year, and fighting crime will take continued collaboration among everyone in the community, Fulton DA Fani Willis said Wednesday at her Full Force Fulton Summit at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. Prosecutors, investigators and other leaders in the DA’s office provided updates on their work tackling various crimes, including homicides and domestic violence.

Since being elected Fulton’s first female district attorney in 2020, Willis has created a domestic violence unit and added prosecutors to the homicide team. The office has created a curriculum program for schools focusing on mentoring students and is holding weekly “Junior DA” this summer.

“We have got to do this together,” Willis said. “But this is what I know, with the full force of us, if we put all of us together all religious leaders, all elected officials, all prosecutors, all community leaders, guess what? We’re bigger than them. We’re stronger than them. We’re smarter than them. And we can save this community.”

Homicides in Atlanta were down 60% in February over the previous year. The pace has increased but is still slower than in 2022, when Atlanta police investigated 170 homicides.

“The motives in these homicides range from drugs and money to disrespect and anger,” said Kelcee Jones-Connor, deputy district attorney in the major case unit. “Whether you’re in East Point, West Midtown, downtown Atlanta, no matter where you’re from or where you live, you can be a victim of a violent crime.”

