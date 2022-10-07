WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say

The driver, identified as Adonia Hornsby, managed to get nearly two miles away, until reaching a dead end at the intersection of 6th Street and Techwood Drive at the Georgia Tech campus, according to the footage.

Hornsby quickly got out of the vehicle, repeatedly stating, “I can’t do it.” After being handcuffed, she asked officers to not leave her lying on the ground. She thanked them when they took her to the back of a patrol vehicle.

Hornsby was charged with felony theft by taking, fleeing a police officer and failure to obey signs. She remains in the Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.