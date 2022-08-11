WATCH: Murder suspect calls cops over cold fries, then arrested on active warrant

The situation escalated to the manager telling Sims to leave the restaurant and not return. Instead, Sims called police, and when they arrived, they spoke with the manager who said Sims shoved food at him and then threw a drink at him.

“I don’t ever want him back here,” the manager told the officer. “I mean, dude’s obviously on probation (out on bond) — got an ankle bracelet on.”

During that time, officers asked dispatch to run everyone’s information through state and national crime databases. That’s when Sims “slowly became agitated” after hearing what was being said over the radio and asked multiple times to get into his girlfriend’s car, the report states.

In the meantime, officers asked Sims to sign a criminal trespass notice. He repeatedly asked what that meant and if he was under arrest, body camera footage shows. Just before he left, Sims asked to see the officer’s clipboard when asked to sign, grabbed it and walked away, saying, “I’m afraid of y’all. I just did three years, sir. I’m afraid of y’all, sir.”

Sims had been incarcerated since 2019 before being granted a $275,000 bond in February, according to Fulton County court records. His active warrant was for not appearing in court after being released from jail.

Sims is charged in the October 2018 killing of Adelisa Muratovic, who was shot during an alleged drug deal. Police believe Muratovic, her boyfriend, Michael Smith, and another man, Deshaun Flournoy, went to an apartment in Johns Creek to buy drugs from Sims, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Investigators allege the men may have been planning to rob Sims, and at some point gunfire was exchanged.

Muratovic was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of Smith’s car, authorities said. Police said Sims then took the car to a Lawrenceville subdivision and set it on fire with her body still inside. It was found in flames around 3:30 the next morning.

Sims, along with Smith and Flournoy, were all charged with felony murder. Both Smith and Flournoy turned themselves in about a month later, but Sims was arrested in Wisconsin in March 2019.

In Friday’s incident, Sims fled across Cobb Parkway toward The Ellison apartments on North Roberts Road, according to the police report.

A resident then called police reporting a man was trying to break into their third-floor apartment, the report states. After a brief foot pursuit, an officer used a stun gun to apprehend Sims as he ran out of the building.

He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation before being taken to jail.

In addition to his outstanding warrant, Sims was charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement and criminal trespass. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute after police said they found 31 grams of marijuana in his fiancée’s vehicle, along with other evidence of distribution.