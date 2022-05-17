WATCH: House riddled with bullets; 78-year-old uninjured in drive-by shooting

Griffin police are asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle used in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning.
In a home surveillance video posted to Facebook by the department, a dark-colored sedan is seen slowly driving by a home in the 200 block of North 5th Street around 1 a.m. As it drives by, several shots are fired at the house, and small pieces of debris are seen flying by the camera.
Two women were inside the house at the time, and a bullet narrowly missed one of them, a 78-year-old, by mere inches, police said.
Anyone with information concerning the owner or driver of the vehicle is asked to contact investigators at 770-229-6450, ext. 537 or email at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com and reference case number 22-003537.
