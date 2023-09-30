WATCH | Firefighters rescue man from burning Cobb home

A man trapped in a burning Cobb County home tried to escape before collapsing and being rescued by firefighters Thursday.

An intense blaze was shooting out of an upstairs window when the fire department arrived at the home in the 2400 block of Horseshoe Bend around 3:30 p.m. Officials were told by neighbors that a resident of the home tried to break a window in order to escape, but then disappeared.

Officials said he was “overcome by smoke and collapsed in the room.”

Video shared by the Cobb fire department shows crews quickly attempting to extinguish the fire as others worked to help the man stuck inside. Hazy conditions due to the heavy smoke left firefighters who entered the home with nearly no visibility.

After crews inside were able to locate the man in an upstairs room, he was handed to another firefighter on a ladder and led out of the home through a window, the video appears to display.

The man rescued was the only person inside at the time of the blaze, fire officials said. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not released.

The preliminary investigation uncovered that the fire was caused by an electrical issue and led to heavy damage to the top floor of the house.