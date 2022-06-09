ajc logo
X

WATCH: Cop cars crash into SW Atlanta woman’s yard while responding to call

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Stunning new video shows violent crash involving 2 Atlanta police cruisers

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two police cars slammed into each another Tuesday night in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood as officers were racing to respond to a call for help.

Home security cameras captured the chaotic wreck, which caused one of the patrol vehicles to flip in the front yard of a home at the intersection of Arthur and Sims streets.

The officers were responding to a robbery in the Pittsburgh neighborhood around 7 p.m., an Atlanta police spokesperson said in a statement. The victim was on the phone with 911 dispatchers while following behind the suspect in a vehicle. He told dispatchers the suspect fired shots at him during the chase, police said.

The crash occurred as officers were trying to converge on the alleged robber. In video footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News, a police SUV and a cruiser went through the intersection at the same time, collided and careened into Milan Johnson’s front yard.

The marked vehicles knocked down a mailbox and a stop sign before the SUV came to a stop feet from her front porch. Johnson told the news station she and her children had just walked inside moments before the crash.

“Soon as we got in the house and I closed the door, we heard a big, loud boom,” Johnson said. “Me and the kids fell on the floor because we didn’t know what it was.”

In the video, the SUV can be seen barreling southbound through the intersection with its lights on. A squad car speeds into frame and slams into the passenger side of the SUV, trapping its driver inside the overturned vehicle.

The officer in the cruiser immediately jumped out of his vehicle and radioed for help before rushing in to help the other officer. Neither was seriously injured, despite significant damage to the vehicles, police said.

Johnson told Channel 2 her surveillance footage showed that the officer driving the SUV ran the stop sign and likely caused the crash. She called the experience “horrifying” and worried she or her children could have been hit.

The department is now investigating the crash, according to a police statement.

Johnson said officers should be more careful in residential neighborhoods.

“They have to take more precautions, especially in this type of four-way intersection, with kids and everything being around,” the woman told the news station.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
College Park city manager fired after four months on job21h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
16h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
22h ago
REVIEW: Stylish Lucian offers superb food and wine, with books to go
1h ago
REVIEW: Stylish Lucian offers superb food and wine, with books to go
1h ago
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’
19h ago
The Latest
3 teens charged with arson after historic Morrow homes destroyed
5h ago
Suspect sought in SW Atlanta slaying arrested in Ohio
17h ago
Suspects indicted in killing of 60-year-old man near Beltline in Inman Park
17h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top