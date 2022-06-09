WATCH: Cop cars crash into SW Atlanta woman’s yard while responding to call

The marked vehicles knocked down a mailbox and a stop sign before the SUV came to a stop feet from her front porch. Johnson told the news station she and her children had just walked inside moments before the crash.

“Soon as we got in the house and I closed the door, we heard a big, loud boom,” Johnson said. “Me and the kids fell on the floor because we didn’t know what it was.”

In the video, the SUV can be seen barreling southbound through the intersection with its lights on. A squad car speeds into frame and slams into the passenger side of the SUV, trapping its driver inside the overturned vehicle.

The officer in the cruiser immediately jumped out of his vehicle and radioed for help before rushing in to help the other officer. Neither was seriously injured, despite significant damage to the vehicles, police said.

Johnson told Channel 2 her surveillance footage showed that the officer driving the SUV ran the stop sign and likely caused the crash. She called the experience “horrifying” and worried she or her children could have been hit.

The department is now investigating the crash, according to a police statement.

Johnson said officers should be more careful in residential neighborhoods.

“They have to take more precautions, especially in this type of four-way intersection, with kids and everything being around,” the woman told the news station.