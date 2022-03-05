Hamburger icon
Warner Robins man dead after SWAT standoff

Credit: Matt Rourke

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
47 minutes ago

A man was found dead after a standoff with Warner Robins SWAT on Friday evening, officials reported.

Warner Robins police were called to the 100 block of Appian Way as a response to shots fired. Officers were informed that the man with a pistol had fled on foot, and police began a pursuit of the man.

After losing sight of the suspect, officers continued the search into the 500 block of Watson Boulevard and checked a mobile trailer in the area. Police reported shots were fired at them, and SWAT came onto the scene. The suspect was located underneath the mobile trailer and the SWAT team attempted to contact the suspect, according to a Warner Robins police release.

After multiple attempts to make contact with the suspect, the SWAT team found he was dead.

“No shots were ever fired by WRPD,” the police department said in its release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to conduct an investigation into the incident. The identity of the man has not been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

