Warner Robins man dead after SWAT standoff

Warner Robins police were called to the 100 block of Appian Way as a response to shots fired. Officers were informed that the man with a pistol had fled on foot, and police began a pursuit of the man.

After losing sight of the suspect, officers continued the search into the 500 block of Watson Boulevard and checked a mobile trailer in the area. Police reported shots were fired at them, and SWAT came onto the scene. The suspect was located underneath the mobile trailer and the SWAT team attempted to contact the suspect, according to a Warner Robins police release.