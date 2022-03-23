Wanted gunman barricades himself in Clayton County home

When U.S. Marshals closed in on a Connecticut fugitive seeking refuge in metro Atlanta on Tuesday, he grabbed a weapon and barricaded himself inside a Clayton County home, authorities said.
The marshals got request assistance from Clayton County police and apprehended Jaquan Rosado, according to a news release.
Police said Rosado was wanted in Connecticut on a slate of charges that included criminal possession of a firearm, robbery, larceny, criminal mischief, failure to appear and probation violations.
According to the release, police discovered him hiding out in a Hampton residence in the 11000 block of Southwood Drive around 2 p.m. Officials said he barricaded himself in the south Clayton home and refused to come out for nearly five hours.
Rosado was deemed armed and dangerous during the standoff, which finally ended around 6:40 p.m.
Authorities arrested Rosado and took him into custody without incident, according to the release.
