‘Wannabe Spider-Man’ scales roof of Perimeter Mall to avoid arrest, police say

A suspected car burglar made a daring attempt to shake police in Dunwoody recently, climbing atop the roof of the Cheesecake Factory at Perimeter Mall to try to get away.
But officers weren’t fooled and quickly apprehended the suspect.
According to the department, the pursuit began when an officer spotted the man breaking into a car parked near Ashford Dunwoody Road. Police said the man, who was not identified, took off toward Perimeter Mall when he noticed the officer, who gave chase and cornered the suspect near trash compactors behind the Cheesecake Factory.
“Realizing he had nowhere to run, the suspect then climbed the trash compactor and pipes that ran along the exterior wall,” police said on social media.
The man climbed atop the restaurant’s rooftop and tried to hide from officers. But police foiled his plan when they searched the roof.
Officials said the man emerged from his hiding spot and asked for help getting down off the roof. Police called in the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, which used an aerial ladder on one of its fire engines to escort the man down.
Police took him into custody when he reached the ground.
“Sorry Mr. wannabe Spider-Man, you didn’t think this one through,” department officials said.
Police did not specify the man’s charges.
