Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Video of three people walking through the Crogman School Lofts along West Avenue was released Thursday. At least two of the three suspects appear to be armed, the video shows. A fourth person appears in the footage, but their face was not visible to the surveillance camera.

Atlanta police were called to the complex Oct. 14 regarding a shots fired call. The caller said three masked people with guns had left the location, according to police.

No details were released about the suspects’ intentions or what they were targeting. Police said it does not appear that anyone was stuck by gunfire, but damage to vehicles and other property was reported.

One of the wanted gunmen is seen wearing a white hoodie and gray pants, another is wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a white hat, and the third is wearing all black and carrying a backpack, the video shows.

The apartment building is a few blocks from Pittman Park and next to the Atlanta College and Career Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

