VIDEO: Life in prison for man who stabbed wife, struck Douglas deputy with car

“Fortunately, one of the children was able to call law enforcement, who responded to the scene,” Cranford said.

A Douglas sheriff’s office deputy entered the house, but Key immediately fled and managed to steal the deputy’s vehicle that was in the driveway. Officials added that Key struck the deputy with the vehicle as he sped away.

A high-speed chase ensued as other deputies followed Key. He eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed it nearby. He attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended soon after.

During a recent plea hearing, Cranford said members of the Key family were present in court and supported the resolution of the case. The deputy who was injured, and other members of the Douglas sheriff’s office, also attended and supported the plea and sentencing.

“While the law requires that Key be eligible for parole in 30 years, it is my hope for the sake of his victims, particularly his family, that he never be released from prison,” Cranford said.