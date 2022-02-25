Hamburger icon
Valet driver at downtown Atlanta hotel runs over man lying in street, police say

A valet driver for the Hilton Atlanta was exiting the hotel parking deck when he struck and killed the victim.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A man who was lying in the street near the Hilton Atlanta was accidentally killed by a valet driver at the downtown hotel Friday morning, according to authorities.

The fatal crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Courtland Street. A valet retrieving a guest’s vehicle was exiting the parking deck when he struck and killed the victim, who appeared to be lying in the middle of the road, Atlanta police said in a news release.

Police did not clarify how the pedestrian wound up lying in traffic.

Emergency medical workers from Grady Memorial Hospital rushed the victim to the hospital, where he died. Police did not identify the victim or the valet driver.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Police anticipate no charges against the driver at this time.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Featured
