‘Unspeakable act’: Victims of Midtown shootings remembered as devoted family men

Funeral arrangements for the deceased victims had not been announced as of Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Freeman’s family said they are “grieving the loss of an exemplary husband, son, brother, friend and co-worker.”

They described him as “exceedingly kind,” gentle and a friend to many who was “always quick with a joke” and “loved fiercely and with his whole heart.”

Wesley Freeman, pictured with his wife Alicia, was fatally shot in Midtown on Monday.

The family thanked those who shared condolences and words of encouragement, adding that the support is “needed, both now and moving forward, as we work through grieving the loss of Wes and the hole that will never be filled in our hearts and lives.”

In public social media posts, Shinners’ friends and coworkers expressed their sadness and disbelief at the news of his death.

“This unspeakable act has taken away a genuinely wonderful individual, (and) more importantly, a loving husband and father, and deprived so many others, including us all, of a friend,” wrote one woman who said she worked alongside Shinners in their local chapter of the Community Association Institute.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Shinners’ family, and another fundraiser is aimed at helping both the victims and condominium staff.

“(Shinners’) infectious smile and larger-than-life personality lit up a room when he walked into it,” one GoFundMe organizer wrote. “He leaves behind a wife and three children.”

Horne’s family publicly shared updates about his condition on social media, saying his vitals were good as of Wednesday after initially being placed in a medically-induced coma.

“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes,” his daughter, Alison Page, wrote in a public Facebook post. “I’ve read dad all the messages. He smiles big when he hears them. God and your prayers are healing him in ways that even doctors are surprised.”

She asked for prayers for all of the families involved, including the suspect’s family.

“There are many people whose lives are forever changed because of this,” Page wrote on Instagram. “I do not know everything that she was going through. I’ve only seen what she posted days prior. I can only assume she was angry. It is never okay to take someone’s life.”

A motive for the shootings hasn’t been disclosed by police, but a number of lawsuits filed by Kengne against some of the victims shed some light on the tension between them.

She was suing Shinners and Freeman, along with Beacon Management Services and BDO USA, alleging that they retaliated against her for being a whistleblower, broke into her home, persecuted her and blacklisted her from new job opportunities.

It is not clear if Kengne knew Horne.

In their statement, Freeman’s family said they “do not understand the deranged actions of the person who shot and killed Wes. We likely never will.”

“We are broken as a family,” they added. “In this and all things, may God be glorified.”

