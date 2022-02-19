Two shot in SE Atlanta Saturday morning after dispute, police say

Two people were shot in southeast Atlanta after a dispute involving a third person turned violent early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Officers spoke to the victims, an unidentified man and woman, at 2:33 a.m. at Grady Memorial Hospital, where they were being treated after sustaining gunshot wounds. Both told officers the shooting occurred at a residence in the 2300 block of Rhinehill Road.
Police stated the shooting resulted from a dispute with a female suspect, who was not named in the release. They are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Initial reports did not indicate if a suspect was in custody.
