Two shot in SE Atlanta Saturday morning after dispute, police say

Two people were shot Saturday in southeast Atlanta following a dispute with a female suspect, police said.

Two people were shot Saturday in southeast Atlanta following a dispute with a female suspect, police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
15 minutes ago

Two people were shot in southeast Atlanta after a dispute involving a third person turned violent early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Officers spoke to the victims, an unidentified man and woman, at 2:33 a.m. at Grady Memorial Hospital, where they were being treated after sustaining gunshot wounds. Both told officers the shooting occurred at a residence in the 2300 block of Rhinehill Road.

Police stated the shooting resulted from a dispute with a female suspect, who was not named in the release. They are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial reports did not indicate if a suspect was in custody.

