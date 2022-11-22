TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Warming pattern setting in ahead of Thanksgiving

“If you’ve got errands to run today or tomorrow, should not be any weather in your way. Weather issues are very minimal today and tomorrow,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

There is a chance of a few spotty showers cropping up throughout the day, but it is expected to be mostly dry. Tomorrow will be much warmer with a projected high of 67 and no rain in the forecast, just in time for any holiday travel plans.