TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More sunshine and mild temps today

It’ll be another sunny day with spring-like temperatures in metro Atlanta Tuesday, and tomorrow will be even warmer. But colder air is on the horizon later this week, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.
“It was beautiful yesterday, it’s going to be beautiful again today and we’re going to do it again tomorrow,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Like Monday, temperatures are kicking off the day in the low 40s for much of the area, but it’ll warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s by the afternoon.
“This is the time of year when you got to kind of dress for two seasons,” Monahan said. “Gotta layer it up, dress for winter in the morning. Kind of springtime for the afternoon.”
Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the 70s.
By nightfall Wednesday, rain clouds will creep into the area and more widespread rain will move in on Thursday ahead of a cold front, according to the forecast. No severe weather is expected, Monahan said, but there is a chance of thunderstorms.
The rain will linger into Friday before temperatures start to fall again.
“By Saturday we’ll get a reminder that winter is still here,” Monahan said.
The weekend is expected to start off with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s.
