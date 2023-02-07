TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More sunshine and mild temps today

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By nightfall Wednesday, rain clouds will creep into the area and more widespread rain will move in on Thursday ahead of a cold front, according to the forecast. No severe weather is expected, Monahan said, but there is a chance of thunderstorms.

The rain will linger into Friday before temperatures start to fall again.

“By Saturday we’ll get a reminder that winter is still here,” Monahan said.

The weekend is expected to start off with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s.

