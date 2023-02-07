X
Dark Mode Toggle

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More sunshine and mild temps today

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

It’ll be another sunny day with spring-like temperatures in metro Atlanta Tuesday, and tomorrow will be even warmer. But colder air is on the horizon later this week, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

“It was beautiful yesterday, it’s going to be beautiful again today and we’re going to do it again tomorrow,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Like Monday, temperatures are kicking off the day in the low 40s for much of the area, but it’ll warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s by the afternoon.

“This is the time of year when you got to kind of dress for two seasons,” Monahan said. “Gotta layer it up, dress for winter in the morning. Kind of springtime for the afternoon.”

Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the 70s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By nightfall Wednesday, rain clouds will creep into the area and more widespread rain will move in on Thursday ahead of a cold front, according to the forecast. No severe weather is expected, Monahan said, but there is a chance of thunderstorms.

The rain will linger into Friday before temperatures start to fall again.

“By Saturday we’ll get a reminder that winter is still here,” Monahan said.

The weekend is expected to start off with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Al Drago/New York Times

The Jolt: What to watch in Biden’s State of the Union address1h ago

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding
11h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know
12h ago

Credit: AP

Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies
10h ago

Credit: AP

Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies
10h ago

Credit: Trey Specht

Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
17h ago
The Latest

Man dead, woman injured in SW Atlanta shooting
11h ago
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
12h ago
2 charged with arson in Cobb vehicle fire
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
8h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
20h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top