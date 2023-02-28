TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Lots of sunshine’ ahead of storms later this week

It’s going to be a sunny Tuesday in metro Atlanta.
“Temperatures are going to feel like April or even May this afternoon across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
After starting out in the high 50s and low 60s, the high will climb into the mid to upper 70s by late afternoon with mostly sunny skies, Monahan said. Daily highs will remain in the 70s for the rest of the work week.
No rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, but that changes by Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front starts pushing some showers into the area that should arrive by nightfall.
Thursday and Friday will bring more storms, including a two out of five risk for severe weather on Friday morning, Monahan said.
Rain will clear by the time the weekend arrives, making for a mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, though high temperatures will dip back down into the 60s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
