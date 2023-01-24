ajc logo
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Another clear, cold morning ahead of rain tomorrow

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

North Georgia is waking up to freezing temperatures Tuesday, but it’ll shape up to be a pretty nice day as the sun comes out and warms things up a bit, according to the forecast.

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s for much of the area ahead of daybreak. By noon, it’ll warm up into the 40s and top off at a high in the mid-50s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“Should be a mostly sunny day today ... probably will give us a pretty nice sunset tonight,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It won’t be until late today that the clouds will thicken up a little bit more.”

Those clouds will bring in widespread rain that will stick around throughout Wednesday. While no severe storms are expected, a wind advisory will be in place for much of North Georgia as gusts could reach up to 30 and 40 mph, Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

