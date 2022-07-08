ajc logo
Truck driver arrested after woman killed, child injured on I-675

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 22 minutes ago

Clayton County police have arrested the driver of a tractor-trailer that struck and killed a woman standing outside her disabled car on the shoulder of an interstate late Thursday night.

The victim, Jamecca Parris, 31, was traveling with a child and was stopped on I-675 northbound near Anvil Block Road before she was hit at about 10:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene, and the child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to Channel 2 Action News, Parris is the child’s mother.

The wreck occurred after witnesses saw the driver of the tractor-trailer, John Nichols, 59, swerving in and out of lanes, police said. It is not known what caused the driver to lose control.

After attempting to steady the vehicle, police said the tractor-trailer driver then jackknifed across all lanes of I-675 northbound, causing traffic to come to a stop.

Nichols, who is from the Tampa area of Florida, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

