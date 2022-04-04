ajc logo
X

Troopers stop stolen vehicle with 10-year-old boy still inside, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol performed a PIT maneuver in southwest Atlanta on Monday to stop a suspect who was fleeing with a 10-year-old boy still inside, according to police.

caption arrowCaption
The Georgia State Patrol performed a PIT maneuver in southwest Atlanta on Monday to stop a suspect who was fleeing with a 10-year-old boy still inside, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from a stolen vehicle Monday morning after Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called to a Goodwill store at 888 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard around 8:45 a.m. and spoke with a woman who said she got out of the car and left it running with her son in the back seat, according to a news release. A man, later identified as 38-year-old Darius White, allegedly jumped into the car and sped away.

Atlanta officers, along with the GSP and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, saturated the area and found the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. about a mile away in the area of Lucile Avenue and Langhorn Street, according to APD Capt. Felicia Claxton. The suspect allegedly tried to flee, but GSP units executed a PIT maneuver and immobilized the vehicle.

The child, who was unharmed, was reunited with his mother, Claxton said.

White was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, cruelty toward children and theft by taking.

Both White and the child were taken to hospitals as a precaution, the release states.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man found dead on sidewalk outside luxury Midtown apartments
1h ago
Shooting victim’s family files lawsuit against Atlanta strip club
2h ago
Police identify ‘Riverdale John Doe’ hit-and-run victim as 15-year-old
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top