Troopers stop stolen vehicle with 10-year-old boy still inside, GSP says

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from a stolen vehicle Monday morning after Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
Atlanta police were called to a Goodwill store at 888 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard around 8:45 a.m. and spoke with a woman who said she got out of the car and left it running with her son in the back seat, according to a news release. A man, later identified as 38-year-old Darius White, allegedly jumped into the car and sped away.
Atlanta officers, along with the GSP and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, saturated the area and found the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. about a mile away in the area of Lucile Avenue and Langhorn Street, according to APD Capt. Felicia Claxton. The suspect allegedly tried to flee, but GSP units executed a PIT maneuver and immobilized the vehicle.
The child, who was unharmed, was reunited with his mother, Claxton said.
White was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, cruelty toward children and theft by taking.
Both White and the child were taken to hospitals as a precaution, the release states.
