Troopers stop stolen vehicle with 10-year-old boy still inside, GSP says

Atlanta police were called to a Goodwill store at 888 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard around 8:45 a.m. and spoke with a woman who said she got out of the car and left it running with her son in the back seat, according to a news release. A man, later identified as 38-year-old Darius White, allegedly jumped into the car and sped away.

Atlanta officers, along with the GSP and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, saturated the area and found the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. about a mile away in the area of Lucile Avenue and Langhorn Street, according to APD Capt. Felicia Claxton. The suspect allegedly tried to flee, but GSP units executed a PIT maneuver and immobilized the vehicle.