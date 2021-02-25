‘Treat them as humans.’ Advocates lobby senators for prison reform

Inside many state correctional facilities, sewers are backed up, mold has become more pervasive and trash piles up, boosting the rodent population, Thompson said.

“So much needs to be done to make our justice restorative instead of punitive,” she said. “Treat them as humans.”

Harbin said the committee makes annual visits to a correctional facility, but wasn’t sure the last time that happened.

“We toured (Phillips) and we found things to be adequate at that time,” he said. Harbin told Thompson the GDC and its commissioner, Timothy Ward, “will take everything you said very seriously.”

Pamela Winn, founder of RestoreHer, which seeks to end mass incarceration for women of color and pregnant women, challenged Harbin to increase prison oversight.

“I would ask you to do an unannounced walkthrough,” Winn said. " When they know you’re coming they allow you to see the best of he best. If you took your own tour, I’m sure you would see different things.”

Winn was six weeks pregnant when she began serving time at the Robert Dayton Detention Facility in Lovejoy. She said she was shackled, which caused a fall that led to her miscarrying.

“I was shackled to the bed while I endured my miscarriage,” said Winn, who was sentenced to more than six years for healthcare fraud . “At that point the guards discarded my unborn fetus in the trash.”

Harbin pledged the committee would get answers from the GDC, adding, “I’m sure, like you, there are mistakes made but at the same time I’m sure they have the right intentions.”

The Southern Center for Human Rights has written to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking a federal probe of Georgia’s prisons. Conditions have worsened since the pandemic, said Marissa Dodson, a lawyer for the Southern Center.

There have been 3,546 cases of COVID-19 inside state correctional facilities, resulting in 89 deaths, according to the GDC.

Public health experts say the infection rate is likely 10 to 12 times higher, according to Dodson.

“We still believe there is a lack of transparency as to how uniform the response to COVID-19 has been,” she said.

Following the hearing, State Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Atlanta) was asked whether federal intervention was needed.

“That would be helpful,” she said, noting the General Assembly is unlikely to pass any meaningful reforms during the 2021 session.