TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned truck, spilled load shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs

TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned truck, spilled load shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs

31 minutes ago
Traffic is piling up on I-285 East in Sandy Springs after a semi-truck overturned and its load spilled across the interstate Wednesday evening.

The truck tipped over on the Perimeter near Northside Drive around 6:10 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. At least six other vehicles were involved in the crash, Sandy Springs police said. A van could be seen lying on its side in the spilled rubble.

According to police, fuel is also leaking onto the interstate. The contents of the truck’s load were not provided. Officials did not say if anyone had been injured.

Motorists are advised to take I-75 South or I-85 North while the blockage remains. It’s unclear when lanes should start to reopen.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to authorities for more information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

