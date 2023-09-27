BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West

TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West

17 minutes ago
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the westbound ramp to I-285 from I-75 North early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. At least one lane was getting by following the crash, but all lanes have been blocked as crews work to upright the big rig. Lanes are expected to reopen by 7 a.m., GDOT reports.

Police have not said if any injuries have been reported.

Delays haven’t quite reached Forest Parkway as of 6:30 a.m., but commuters needing to get around the blockage should take Tara Boulevard, Jonesboro Road or I-675 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

