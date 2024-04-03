TRAFFIC ALERT | Multivehicle wreck blocking I-285 East in Clayton

A multivehicle wreck is blocking all lanes of I-285 East through Clayton County early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported just before Jonesboro Road, or exit 55, around 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
It involves at least four vehicles with one potentially rolled over, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported.
It is not clear when lanes could reopen. Commuters should avoid that stretch of the Perimeter and use Forest Parkway or take I-75 North to I-20 East as alternates.
It is not clear when lanes could reopen. Commuters should avoid that stretch of the Perimeter and use Forest Parkway or take I-75 North to I-20 East as alternates.
