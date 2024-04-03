BreakingNews
Severe weather threat over; windy, much colder weather on the way
TRAFFIC ALERT | Multivehicle wreck blocking I-285 East in Clayton

By
0 minutes ago

A multivehicle wreck is blocking all lanes of I-285 East through Clayton County early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before Jonesboro Road, or exit 55, around 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

It involves at least four vehicles with one potentially rolled over, the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center reported.

It is not clear when lanes could reopen. Commuters should avoid that stretch of the Perimeter and use Forest Parkway or take I-75 North to I-20 East as alternates.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

