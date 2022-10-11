TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 in DeKalb closed amid crash, shooting investigation

DeKalb County police are at the scene of a crash on I-285 that has left all westbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Police said a man in his 40s crashed his vehicle after being shot. The victim’s condition was not disclosed.
No suspects are in custody at this time, police said.
The crash took place shortly after 2 p.m. and is located at I-675, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Police said they expect two lanes to be reopened by 4 p.m. and the scene should be cleared by about 5 p.m.
All commuters traveling west on I-285 are “strongly encouraged” to take alternate routes to avoid “extreme delays,” according to the state agency.
We are working to learn more.
