TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 killed, several injured in crash on I-75; All lanes shut down

The wreck reported at around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Hudson Bridge Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Stockbridge police told Channel 2 Action News that at least one person died in the crash, which involved three vehicles. Several others were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, according to the news station.

🚨 RED ALERT Stockbridge: I-75/sb shut down n. of Hudson Bridge (Exit 224), bad crash. Delays from I-675. Take Hwy. 42/23. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/vCGVQojsk4 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 15, 2023

Video from the GDOT showed crews flipping a charred overturned vehicle near to debris that covered a stretch of the interstate. Several fire engines and police vehicles were at the scene.

No details were provided on what caused the crash or how long the interstate would be shut down.

