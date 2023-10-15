BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 killed, several injured in crash on I-75; All lanes shut down

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago
X

Traffic remains at a halt on I-75 in Henry County on Sunday morning following a deadly crash involving several vehicles, officials said.

The wreck reported at around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Hudson Bridge Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Stockbridge police told Channel 2 Action News that at least one person died in the crash, which involved three vehicles. Several others were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, according to the news station.

Video from the GDOT showed crews flipping a charred overturned vehicle near to debris that covered a stretch of the interstate. Several fire engines and police vehicles were at the scene.

No details were provided on what caused the crash or how long the interstate would be shut down.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Poll: Who do you want to win the World Series?
