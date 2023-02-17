Tornado confirmed in west Georgia during overnight storms

The tornado was reported in Troup County between 4:20 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The twister’s intensity was still being determined, but forecasters placed it between a high EF0 and low EF2. It traveled east through the LaGrange area, and parallel to Ga. 109, the NWS said.

Friday’s storms also caused structural damage and downed trees and power lines in the area, according to Channel 2 Action News. Powerful winds damaged the roof of the county health department building and destroyed one house, the news station reported.