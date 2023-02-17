BreakingNews
Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
Tornado confirmed in west Georgia during overnight storms

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

At least one tornado was confirmed to have touched down early Friday in west Georgia during overnight storms.

The tornado was reported in Troup County between 4:20 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The twister’s intensity was still being determined, but forecasters placed it between a high EF0 and low EF2. It traveled east through the LaGrange area, and parallel to Ga. 109, the NWS said.

Friday’s storms also caused structural damage and downed trees and power lines in the area, according to Channel 2 Action News. Powerful winds damaged the roof of the county health department building and destroyed one house, the news station reported.

The tornado was confirmed about a month after deadly storms caused severe damage to buildings and homes in North Georgia. At least 12 tornadoes, including a powerful EF3, touched down across the state, killing three people.

Two EF2 tornadoes were reported in Troup County during last month’s storms, including one that was tracked from Alabama. It snapped trees along West Point Lake and caused damage to shingles and gutters on a few homes, according to the NWS.

About 45 minutes later, a long-track and powerful EF2 was reported southeast of LaGrange along the Troup and Meriwether county line, according to the NWS. That twister snapped or uprooted more than 1,000 trees while reaching maximum winds of 120 mph. It destroyed several homes as it traveled east-northeast, including one on Ground Hog Drive that broke in half and shifted 20 yards off its foundation, the NWS said.

The January storms impacted many families in LaGrange, including Cassidy and Brian Johnson, a recently married couple who lost their home and “almost everything,” according to a GoFundMe post. The couple, who have an infant boy, hope to start over and find a place to rent or purchase.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

