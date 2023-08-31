THURSDAY’S WEATHER | On the other side of Idalia, dry air and lower temps

Atlanta Weather
After Hurricane Idalia carved a path through southeast Georgia on Wednesday — bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and flooding to parts of the state — the weather in metro Atlanta is turning a corner.

Dry air is wrapping around Idalia, now a tropical storm pushing away from the Carolinas into the Atlantic. As it takes hold, Atlanta should not see much in the way of rain for the next several days, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

ExploreIdalia’s soggy march through Georgia

A 20% chance of an overnight shower on the Southside should be the last of the rain chances all the way through the long Labor Day weekend.

It will be much cooler, too. After a start in the 60s for much of the region, Atlanta’s projected high is 87 degrees Thursday. That’s about average for this time of year, Monahan said.

“We’ve got a partly cloudy sky in the forecast for most of the day today,” he said. “Late today, some of these clouds from middle and south Georgia could start to creep in. We’ll see more clouds overnight, and that small chance of a shower for (Friday).”

A mostly clear sky Thursday morning is providing prime conditions for viewing the rare blue supermoon, which only occurs once in about eight years. A blue moon happens when there a two full moons in one month It appears larger and brighter on its closest orbit point around the earth.

Monahan said morning lows in the 60s should stick around through the holiday weekend. After a high of just 83 degrees on Friday, afternoon temperatures will slowly tick up. The projected high Monday for any plans to grill or hang out by the pool is 90 degrees.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

