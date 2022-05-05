THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Hottest day so far this year with highs near 90

Metro Atlanta could reach temperatures near 90 degrees Thursday as heat and humidity keep a firm grip on the region, and rain holds off.
The city’s projected high is 89 degrees, but Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said he expects to see some neighborhoods break into the 90s. On average, Atlanta does not see its first 90-degree day until May 31, he said.
Those pining for hot and sticky summer days are in luck Thursday, according to Monahan.
“If you wanted some cooler weather, if you wanted some lower humidity, you’re lucky too, because it is coming this weekend,” he said. “We’re going to get a nice cooldown for the weekend, but not today. Today is going to be the hottest day of the year so far.”
Temperatures will take a step back on Friday, with a projected high of 80 degrees, thanks to a cold front that will also bring an 80% chance of storms. Monahan said while there won’t be any rain to cool things off during the daylight hours Thursday, there is a slight possibility of overnight showers.
He expects strong storms to develop with the heating of the day Friday, firing up around lunchtime as the cold front approaches.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
“These could have some heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and a hail risk as well,” Monahan said. “That will continue through midafternoon and then by the time we get to your Friday night plans, things are improving really quickly.”
On the other side of the cold front Saturday, he expects the weather to turn slightly cooler. The storms will be long gone, and afternoon temperatures are not expected to leave the 70s.
“The humidity, that is going to drop,” he said. “Not today, today is still really sticky. Tomorrow is too, but then the humidity drops for Sunday. Mother’s Day is going to be really nice across North Georgia.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
