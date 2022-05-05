THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Hottest day so far this year with highs near 90

He expects strong storms to develop with the heating of the day Friday, firing up around lunchtime as the cold front approaches.

There is a moderate risk of damaging wind gusts and large hail when strong storms enter North Georgia on Friday afternoon. The risk of a tornado is low, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“These could have some heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and a hail risk as well,” Monahan said. “That will continue through midafternoon and then by the time we get to your Friday night plans, things are improving really quickly.”

On the other side of the cold front Saturday, he expects the weather to turn slightly cooler. The storms will be long gone, and afternoon temperatures are not expected to leave the 70s.

“The humidity, that is going to drop,” he said. “Not today, today is still really sticky. Tomorrow is too, but then the humidity drops for Sunday. Mother’s Day is going to be really nice across North Georgia.

Thursday's projected high is 89 degrees, which would be Atlanta's hottest weather so far this year.

