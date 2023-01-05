ajc logo
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly, dry start to the day

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The sunny skies that capped Wednesday’s rollercoaster of weather are here to stay, at least for a couple of days.

A line of severe storms pummeled North Georgia for the past two days, leaving flooded roads and waterways and toppled trees in its wake, and causing two tornadoes.

“It’s a pretty nice day for North Georgia after the storms,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We finished the day back on Wednesday after the storms with a beautiful afternoon, lots of sunshine, and we’ll keep that going (Thursday).”

Explore2 tornadoes confirmed in North Georgia

A cold front followed the storm system and is bringing more seasonable weather to start off the day, with temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s for much of metro Atlanta, Monahan said.

The high today will be in the low 60s for much of the area. While it’s not as warm as Wednesday’s 70-degree high, it’s still a little warmer than the average temperature of 54 for this time of year, Monahan said.

There is no rain is in the forecast until Saturday, which has a slight chance later in the day. Sunday morning will bring more showers that will scatter as the day goes on.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

