THURSDAY'S WEATHER: Be ready for a mild, breezy day following morning showers

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Another cold front is pushing a line of showers into metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but it won’t be anything like last week’s devastating storms.

Scattered showers are coming into the area from the west throughout the morning and are expected to reach the city by 10 or 11 a.m., but no thunderstorms are expected, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

The line of rain should weaken and clear out by noon, setting the stage for a windy afternoon.

“The wind today is going to make it feel unbearable to get outside,” Lopez said. “Expecting gusty winds for us this afternoon. They could even be as high as 30 mph.”

Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s throughout the day, but it’ll be much cooler Friday and into the weekend with highs returning to the mid-50s and lows in the low 40s to high 30s.

No significant chance of rain is in the forecast again until Sunday.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

