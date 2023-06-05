X

Texas man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Marietta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A Texas man was walking along Delk Road in Marietta late Sunday night when he was struck by a truck and left critically injured, according to police.

The 40-year-old man from Houston was hit by a 1995 white Ford F-150 shortly after 11:30 p.m., Marietta police said. The truck’s driver did not stop to check on the victim or call 911. It was last seen entering I-75 North from Delk Road.

The victim was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition, police said.

Officials did not say why the victim was walking along the road.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 770-794-5364.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

The Jolt: Democrats divided over public safety training center 2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 3 suspects on the run after deadly shooting in Mechanicsville
22m ago

Credit: AP

‘Just trying to breathe’: Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver has successful MLB debut
12h ago

Study: Who chooses to stay close to family and who moves upon graduation?
3h ago

Study: Who chooses to stay close to family and who moves upon graduation?
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Dawgs program better get Smart with reckless drivers
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 3 suspects on the run after deadly shooting in Mechanicsville
22m ago
Woman accused of striking ticket agent after denied boarding at Atlanta airport
20h ago
Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar

10 things to know about Atlanta’s public safety training center
3h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top