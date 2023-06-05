Texas man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Marietta

A Texas man was walking along Delk Road in Marietta late Sunday night when he was struck by a truck and left critically injured, according to police.

The 40-year-old man from Houston was hit by a 1995 white Ford F-150 shortly after 11:30 p.m., Marietta police said. The truck’s driver did not stop to check on the victim or call 911. It was last seen entering I-75 North from Delk Road.

The victim was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition, police said.

Officials did not say why the victim was walking along the road.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 770-794-5364.

