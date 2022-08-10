Teens arrested after robbing, shooting 18-year-old girl in Cobb, cops say

Joshua Rashad Cogan and Isaiah Juan Jones, both 18, were charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Cogan was given a $55,220 bond on the aggravated assault and possession charges, but not on the armed robbery charge, online records show. No bond was given to Jones.

Just hours prior to the arrests, police were called to Kingsley Village in the 500 block of Riverside Parkway about 3:10 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, the teenage victim was found shot at least three times, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.