Teens arrested after robbing, shooting 18-year-old girl in Cobb, cops say

Joshua Cogan and Isaiah Jones were arrested hours after they shot and robbed an 18-year-old girl in Cobb County on Tuesday, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Two teenagers were arrested after they robbed and shot an 18-year-old girl in her Cobb County apartment Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Joshua Rashad Cogan and Isaiah Juan Jones, both 18, were charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. Cogan was given a $55,220 bond on the aggravated assault and possession charges, but not on the armed robbery charge, online records show. No bond was given to Jones.

Just hours prior to the arrests, police were called to Kingsley Village in the 500 block of Riverside Parkway about 3:10 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, the teenage victim was found shot at least three times, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she is recovering. Her condition was not released.

Police did not say what the two men stole.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

