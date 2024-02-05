Teenager shot, killed while trying to steal man’s gun, DeKalb police say

A 19-year-old was shot and killed while allegedly trying to steal a man’s gun at a DeKalb County condominium community Saturday night, authorities said.
DeKalb police were called just before 10:30 p.m. to The Terraces Condominiums on Terrace Trail for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy dead from a gunshot wound.
According to investigators, the suspect and a 24-year-old fought over the gun during the attempted robbery, causing it to go off. Their identities were not released.
After the shooting, the man stayed at the scene and spoke to detectives. Police said no charges are expected to be filed.
The condo community is just outside Stonecrest and near Snapfinger Woods Drive.
