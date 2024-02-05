Teenager shot, killed while trying to steal man’s gun, DeKalb police say

A 19-year-old was shot and killed while allegedly trying to steal a man’s gun at a DeKalb County condominium community Saturday night, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called just before 10:30 p.m. to The Terraces Condominiums on Terrace Trail for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy dead from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the suspect and a 24-year-old fought over the gun during the attempted robbery, causing it to go off. Their identities were not released.