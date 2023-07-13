Teen wanted in DeKalb homicide arrested after 5-hour SWAT standoff

A man wanted in a fatal double shooting was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long SWAT standoff in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Shuntrez Giles, 18, is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the April 28 incident. He was located at a home on River Ridge Court by DeKalb deputies, who went there to serve arrest warrants during the late morning.

But Giles barricaded himself inside the home once authorities arrived, leading deputies to call DeKalb police officers and the SWAT team for help, officials added.

Negotiation efforts persisted and Giles was taken into custody without incident about five hours later.

According to police, Giles was identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Panthersville Road in April. Two people were found shot at the location, including 17-year-old Tayshawn Foston, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive was not provided.

The initial shooting location and where the standoff unfolded are about 3 minutes apart and just south of Perimeter College at Georgia State University.

