Teen wanted in DeKalb homicide arrested after 5-hour SWAT standoff

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
26 minutes ago
X

A man wanted in a fatal double shooting was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long SWAT standoff in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Shuntrez Giles, 18, is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in the April 28 incident. He was located at a home on River Ridge Court by DeKalb deputies, who went there to serve arrest warrants during the late morning.

But Giles barricaded himself inside the home once authorities arrived, leading deputies to call DeKalb police officers and the SWAT team for help, officials added.

Negotiation efforts persisted and Giles was taken into custody without incident about five hours later.

According to police, Giles was identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 3500 block of Panthersville Road in April. Two people were found shot at the location, including 17-year-old Tayshawn Foston, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive was not provided.

The initial shooting location and where the standoff unfolded are about 3 minutes apart and just south of Perimeter College at Georgia State University.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park5h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
2h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
8h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA approves design contract for streetcar expansion
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA approves design contract for streetcar expansion
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia cuts 95,000 from Medicaid, more coming
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Man gets life sentence in chase, shootout that injured 3 Georgia police officers
53m ago
Newton County deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on patrol
1h ago
Woman and stepson found in bloody car, arrested in Canton vehicle break-ins
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
4h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
4h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top