Teen selling water hit by truck

A 15-year-old boy selling water is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon, Atlanta police say.
The teen was “alert, conscious and breathing” following the incident, police say. He complained of face and leg pain and was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, according to authorities.
The incident occurred at the intersection of 17th and Spring streets just off the Downtown Connector.
The driver of the truck that hit the unidentified teen remained on the scene and has not been charged with any driving violations, police say.
Youths selling water became an issue this summer as citizens reported more aggressive behavior, with some allegedly pounding on windows and grabbing passing vehicles of potential customers. Police investigated more than two dozen incidents involving water sellers, including multiple shootings.
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot to death arguing over $10.