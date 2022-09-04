ajc logo
Teen hospitalized after being shot in leg in DeKalb County, police say

A teen girl was shot in the leg late Saturday night, DeKalb County police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A girl in her late teens was shot in the leg late Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Bouldercrest Lane, between Continental Wat and Constitution Road, around 9:45 p.m. and found the victim, police said in a statement. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition. An update on her condition was not provided Sunday afternoon.

No other information was released by police about the victim or whether any potential suspects have been identified.

